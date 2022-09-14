Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 19.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 243.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.3 %

JLL traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $275.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

