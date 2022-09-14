Jupiter Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $434,181.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $434,181.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.00945006 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016085 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,990,118 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “The Jupiter Project aims to make blockchain accessible and safe for everyone. Jupiter’s military-grade encryption helps ensure that user data is private and secure. Through our elite encryption capabilities, Jupiter can power secure dApps on public and private networks based on our client’s wishes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

