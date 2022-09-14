Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance

KAVL stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kaival Brands Innovations Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAVL. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.