Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $239.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.38.

KRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, Director James Healy acquired 47,777 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,878,482.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,106,822.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy purchased 47,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,878,482.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,106,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $12,945,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRTX opened at $238.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.98. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.08 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Articles

