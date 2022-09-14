Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 547 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,895 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.72. 186,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,055. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $99.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.