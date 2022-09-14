Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 13,266 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 906,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,980,000 after acquiring an additional 76,043 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 279,593 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 623,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,593 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 599,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.42. 793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,248. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

