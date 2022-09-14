Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,267,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 152,354 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $358,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,426. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

