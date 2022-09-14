Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.48-$7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.00 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $168.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,426. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.83.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. UBS Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.23.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

