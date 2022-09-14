Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.48 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $168.36 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

