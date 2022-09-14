Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.38

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $3.54. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 4,481 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $35.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingstone Companies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.60% of Kingstone Companies worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

