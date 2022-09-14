Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.38

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $3.54. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 4,481 shares traded.
Kingstone Companies Stock Down 5.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $35.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.
Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingstone Companies
About Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.