Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LARK stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $126.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,245 shares of company stock worth $85,673. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

