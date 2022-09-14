Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Waste Management by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 477,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 169,857 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Price Performance

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $172.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

