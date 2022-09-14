Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castellan Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.0% in the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,971,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $504.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.93.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.