Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 76 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average is $170.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

