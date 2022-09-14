LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, an increase of 473.5% from the August 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LexaGene Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of LXXGF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,464. LexaGene has a 12-month low of 0.08 and a 12-month high of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.11 and its 200 day moving average is 0.14.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

