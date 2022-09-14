Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.28

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $2.89. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 390,162 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LXRX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $510.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal acquired 16,173,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,434,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,433,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,083,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

