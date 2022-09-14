Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,776,539 shares.The stock last traded at $6.36 and had previously closed at $7.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LICY. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Li-Cycle by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,762,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.