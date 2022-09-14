Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $221.39

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $221.39 and last traded at $223.38, with a volume of 262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
Littelfuse Trading Down 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.42 and a 200-day moving average of $249.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,962,000 after purchasing an additional 99,652 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 91,762 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,775,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $15,738,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Littelfuse
Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
