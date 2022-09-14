LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Up 514.0% in August

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 514.0% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,717,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveWire Ergogenics Stock Down 5.2 %

LiveWire Ergogenics stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 1,231,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. LiveWire Ergogenics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get LiveWire Ergogenics alerts:

LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.