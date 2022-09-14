LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Up 514.0% in August

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVVGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 514.0% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,717,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveWire Ergogenics stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 1,231,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. LiveWire Ergogenics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

