LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Up 514.0% in August

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 514.0% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,717,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveWire Ergogenics Stock Down 5.2 %
LiveWire Ergogenics stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 1,231,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. LiveWire Ergogenics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile
