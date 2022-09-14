LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 281.60 ($3.40).

LMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

LON LMP opened at GBX 205.20 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 248.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.18. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 200.40 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

In related news, insider Alistair Elliott purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($142,580.96).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

