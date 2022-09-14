Loopring (LRC) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (LRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $440.58 million and $49.80 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00949865 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00822285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020770 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

