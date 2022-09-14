LunchMoney (LMY) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

LunchMoney (LMY) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $125,452.68 and $84.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.27 or 0.99996751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.49 or 1.00522443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057479 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00065106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,797,937 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

