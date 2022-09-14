Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 65 to SEK 60 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.34%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

