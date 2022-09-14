Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Stock Up 115.2 %
Lynx Global Digital Finance stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile
