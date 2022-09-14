Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Stock Up 115.2 %

Lynx Global Digital Finance stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. It offers a digital payment platform with a suite of payment solutions, which include merchant acquiring solutions; card issuing; money transfer; merchant acquiring; digital assets and deposit accounts; embedded finance; and foreign exchange.

