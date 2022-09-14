M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,020. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.