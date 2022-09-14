M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after buying an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after buying an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,328,000. Finally, Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 121,116.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,827,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,465,000 after buying an additional 1,826,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.92. 68 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,893. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.92 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

