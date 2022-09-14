MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 495,644 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $12.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.