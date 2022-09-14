Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Trading Up 0.4%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.
Mahindra & Mahindra Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers parts and assemblies for aerospace and defense sectors; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.
