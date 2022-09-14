MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) were up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.77 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 5,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 339,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMYT. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

