Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.58.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $97.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.