MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 159.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,204. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.42 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.34.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

