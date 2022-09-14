Marlin Technology (OTCMKTS:FINMU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 1,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Marlin Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marlin Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 234,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 50,018 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Marlin Technology by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.