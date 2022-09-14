Martin Currie Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,053 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 6.5% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Linde worth $204,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 101.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 31.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 569,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,911,000 after acquiring an additional 137,442 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 12.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 25.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

LIN traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.98. The company has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

