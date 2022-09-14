Martin Currie Ltd. Buys 108,692 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,692 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $23,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 28.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 283,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 63,301 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 40.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Shares of TLK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,963. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

(Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.