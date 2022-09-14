Martin Currie Ltd. Has $99.35 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,342 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 3.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $99,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 76.9% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,164 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,837 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 234.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $80,407,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.46. 168,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,079,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

