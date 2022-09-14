Martin Currie Ltd. Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,467 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 2.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.15% of Illumina worth $81,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 48,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,937 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $48,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.81. 9,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,673. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,318.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $455.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

