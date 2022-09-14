Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Marui Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Marui Group stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. Marui Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.19 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.