Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Down 92.0% in August

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS MMMW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

Further Reading

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

