Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Down 92.0% in August

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Price Performance
OTCMKTS MMMW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
About Mass Megawatts Wind Power
