Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:MHH opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $175.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

