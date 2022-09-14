Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Match Group to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.67. 98,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 183.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. Match Group has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $182.00.

Insider Activity

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Match Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

