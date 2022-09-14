Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.67

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.67 and traded as high as $8.07. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 79,569 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFIN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $183.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 108,649 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 478.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Stories

