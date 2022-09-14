MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
MediWound Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in MediWound by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
