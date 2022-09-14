MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 73.79% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in MediWound by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

