Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,978 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.6% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $60,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $218.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

