Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $155.17

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $155.17 and last traded at $157.25, with a volume of 2224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $836.10 million, a PE ratio of -522.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -213.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $73,782.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,022.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $73,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,022.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $330,514.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,562 shares of company stock worth $1,264,266. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 24.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.