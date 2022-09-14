Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

MX stock opened at C$45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.35. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$43.58 and a 52-week high of C$71.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.22.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C($0.90). The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.0030728 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Methanex to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.83.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

