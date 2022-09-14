MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 79,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 5,360,583 shares.The stock last traded at $33.11 and had previously closed at $33.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.93.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

