MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 6.7%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.17. 17,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,989,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
MicroVision Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $708.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 3.28.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,515.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
See Also
