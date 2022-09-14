MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 6.7%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.17. 17,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,989,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $708.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 3.28.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,515.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 4.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 738,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,635,000 after buying an additional 501,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

