Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Target by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.41. The company had a trading volume of 101,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

