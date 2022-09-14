Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 180,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,000,730. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $262.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.