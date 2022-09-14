Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 80,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

